What's Going On With Oklo Stock Today?

Oklo Inc. OKLO shares climbed Wednesday after the company voiced support for a slate of new executive orders issued by the White House to boost advanced nuclear energy adoption across the United States.

As part of the White House announcement, Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte joined President Donald Trump and other industry figures to mark what Oklo called a milestone moment in shaping the future of U.S. energy policy.

The company praised the administration’s focus on performance-based regulatory reviews and modernization of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

DeWitte emphasized the impact of the executive action, saying it showed a “clear alignment” on the need to reform how nuclear technology is licensed, fueled, and constructed.

He added that these moves position nuclear as a cornerstone of American energy strategy going forward.

The orders also require agencies such as the Departments of Energy and Defense to more effectively support the deployment of clean energy technologies.

Meanwhile, Oklo is developing compact fast fission reactors designed to repurpose spent nuclear fuel into stable, emissions-free energy.

The company holds a DOE-issued site use permit and is working through the regulatory process with the NRC.

In a separate announcement, Oklo revealed a partnership with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on deploying its advanced nuclear systems worldwide. The agreement includes joint work on design standardization, manufacturing readiness, and global commercialization of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse—a 75 MWe fast reactor facility.

In an interview with CNBC, DeWitte suggested the federal initiatives could speed up Oklo’s project timelines, citing growing policy alignment and investor interest. He described the executive orders as a “big commitment” to making advanced nuclear a near-term reality and said Oklo is positioned to deliver on its goals efficiently and reliably.

According to Benzinga Pro, OKLO stock has gained over 400% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR.

Price Action: OKLO shares are trading lower by 0.58% to $53.53 at last check Wednesday.

