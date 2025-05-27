WeRide Stock Is Soaring Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

WeRide Inc WRD stock surged on Tuesday after the company announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

The company has launched testing or deployment of its Robotaxis and other core autonomous driving products in cities like Riyadh and AlUla.

WeRide has commenced ground preparation work with support from the Transport General Authority ahead of its upcoming Robotaxi trial operations.

The service will launch on Uber Technologies, Inc.‘s UBER platform in the coming months, with complete commercial services expected in late 2025.

The deployment supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to build smart, sustainable cities by enhancing road safety, improving traffic management, and introducing innovative, technology-driven mobility solutions.

WeRide has also tested and deployed its Robobus in several key areas across Saudi Arabia, including King Fahad Medical City, Aramco residential communities, AlUla, and the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh.

The Level-4 autonomous vehicle can address last-mile transportation gaps and complement transit networks like Riyadh Metro.

Last week, WeRide said it recorded $10 million in total revenue in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 1.8% increase. Jennifer Li, CFO, said the quarter’s revenue growth reflected improving commercial traction, supported by multiple expansions and new deployments in international territories in the Middle East and Europe.

WeRide’s robotaxi business reached $2.2 million in the first quarter, 22.3% of total revenue, up from 11.9% in the year-ago period. WeRide exited the first quarter with cash and equivalents worth $610.3 million.

WeRide stock plunged 36% year-to-date as it grappled with global economic uncertainties and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 5.49% to $9.61 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock