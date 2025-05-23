JetBlue Adds Transatlantic Routes From Boston, But Stock Slips - Here's Why

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU said it is enhancing its international presence from Boston Logan International Airport by adding two daily nonstop summer routes to Madrid and Edinburgh, expanding its European network for the 2025 travel season.

With the start of service to Madrid, JetBlue becomes the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service between Boston and Spain’s capital.

On Thursday, the company confirmed that these services will run through October 25, 2025, as part of the airline’s continued push to strengthen Boston as a key transatlantic hub.

The airline also resumed its seasonal connection between Boston and London-Gatwick as it broadens its reach across the Atlantic. These developments support JetBlue’s broader JetForward strategy, designed to scale its East Coast leisure travel offerings and solidify its footprint in competitive international markets.

Despite the expansion, JetBlue shares traded lower on Friday. The dip may reflect broader geopolitical uncertainty after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he is “recommending a straight 50% tariff on the European Union,” citing stalled trade negotiations.

The tariff threat introduces a potential headwind for U.S.-EU travel and business links, which could weigh on investor sentiment surrounding airline stocks.

For U.S. corporations with heavy exposure to Europe, particularly in tech, autos, agriculture and aviation, the economic consequences could be significant if the European Union responds in kind.

Daniel Shurz, JetBlue’s senior vice president overseeing revenue and network planning, highlighted the company’s goal to make European destinations more accessible and affordable for New England travelers. He noted that adding Madrid and Edinburgh also boosts JetBlue’s connectivity to domestic, Latin American, and Caribbean markets.

Ed Freni, executive director of aviation at Massport, emphasized Madrid’s cultural appeal and praised JetBlue’s debut service to Spain’s capital as a significant milestone.

Martha J. Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston, said the new routes promote cultural and economic exchange and are expected to drive increased tourism from Europe to Boston.

JetBlue will operate the new routes with its Airbus A321 aircraft, offering both its signature Mint premium class and its award-winning Core experience.

The airline promises high-speed internet access, seatback entertainment, and curated in-flight meals. To mark the launch, introductory round-trip fares from Boston start at $699 to Madrid and $649 to Edinburgh in Core, with limited-time Mint fares also available.

These latest additions join JetBlue’s existing service from Boston to Amsterdam, Dublin, London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick, and Paris. Due to growing demand, the airline is also extending JFK-Edinburgh and JFK-Dublin routes through late October.

Price Action: JBLU shares are trading lower by 1.42% to $4.86 at last check Friday.

