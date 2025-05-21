May 21, 2025 4:46 PM 2 min read

Lumen Technologies Stock Surges On Fiber Business Sale To AT&T

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are soaring in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company announced the sale of its consumer fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T Inc T.

What Happened: Lumen entered into a definitive agreement with AT&T to sell its mass market fiber-to-the-home business in 11 states for $5.75 billion in cash. The deal includes approximately 95% of Quantum Fiber, approximately four million enablements and close to one million subscribers. The company said it marks another step in Lumen’s transition to an enterprise digital networking company.

“We are sharpening our focus on enterprise customers, and this transaction enhances our financial flexibility, enabling us to reimagine networking for enterprises in a multi-cloud, AI-first world,” said Kate Johnson, president and CEO of Lumen.

“As part of this deal, we are retaining the core infrastructure that allows us to continue innovating for enterprise customers, leapfrogging traditional networking architectures to give customers the bandwidth, performance, and security they need.”

Lumen said it expects to build out new fiber enablements through the end of 2025 at a similar pace to 2024. The company will retain all national, regional-, state- and metro-level fiber backbone network infrastructure, central offices and associated real estate. These assets will continue to serve as the foundation of the company’s enterprise transformation.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Upon closing, Lumen intends to use net proceeds of approximately $4.2 billion to pay down debt.

Lumen shares surged on the news. AT&T shares were also up about 0.25% in after-hours at last check.

LUMN Price Action: Lumen Technologies shares were up 14.96% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $4.38 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
LUMN Logo
LUMNLumen Technologies Inc
$4.4010.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.89
Growth
21.78
Quality
-
Value
32.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
T Logo
TAT&T Inc
$27.52-0.94%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
M&ANewsTop StoriesAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved