May 20, 2025 10:52 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Rivian And Samsara Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares gained traction on Tuesday as the electric vehicle manufacturer revealed a strategic alliance with connected operations leader Samsara Inc. IOT.

With this new integration, Samsara customers can now access data on Rivian vehicles in their fleet on the Samsara Platform.

The newly announced collaboration allows Samsara users to access detailed insights from their Rivian electric commercial vehicles directly within the Samsara platform—an advancement aimed at streamlining fleet visibility and improving sustainability outcomes.

According to Benzinga Pro, RIVN stock has gained over 61% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN.

Also Read: Rivian’s Software Chief Hails Volkswagen Partnership, Says German Automaker Gained ‘Startup DNA’ Ahead Of Budget EV Launch

With Rivian’s commercial vans increasingly deployed in last-mile delivery and rental services, the integration comes at a pivotal time for operators looking to optimize logistics and operational efficiency.

The unified system offers a single dashboard view of vehicle data, such as GPS location, battery status, odometer readings, and safety metrics like seatbelt usage.

According to Tom McNeela, vice president of Hardware Product Management at Samsara, the initiative helps businesses make smarter, faster decisions. “Samsara is committed to providing our customers with a unified platform that simplifies their operations and empowers them to make data-driven decisions,” he said.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

“We are excited to partner with Rivian to streamline access to their vehicle data, enabling our customers to more effectively manage their electric fleets and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation,” McNeela added.

The platform’s instant activation and secure access features are designed for scalability, supporting both small-scale and expansive fleet operations.

Businesses gain a holistic view of vehicle performance, allowing them to cut time lost to manual tracking or juggling between systems.

Tom Solomon, Rivian’s vice president of Business Development, emphasized the significance of reducing operational complexity for commercial customers. “Our collaboration with Samsara provides a streamlined approach to securely accessing vehicle data, empowering businesses to optimize their fleet operations and improve overall efficiency,” he said.

The Samsara-Rivian integration is currently available in the U.S. through the Samsara App Marketplace.

Ptice Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 1.84% to $16.60 at last check Tuesday, while IOT shares are trading lower by 0.64% to $47.16.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

IOT Logo
IOTSamsara Inc
$47.52-0.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.44
Growth
81.29
Quality
-
Value
9.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
QCLN Logo
QCLNFirst Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
$32.07-0.09%
RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$16.974.17%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsMoversGeneralAI GeneratedBriefselectric vehiclesmobilitywhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved