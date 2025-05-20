What's Going On With Rivian And Samsara Stock Today?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares gained traction on Tuesday as the electric vehicle manufacturer revealed a strategic alliance with connected operations leader Samsara Inc. IOT.

With this new integration, Samsara customers can now access data on Rivian vehicles in their fleet on the Samsara Platform.

The newly announced collaboration allows Samsara users to access detailed insights from their Rivian electric commercial vehicles directly within the Samsara platform—an advancement aimed at streamlining fleet visibility and improving sustainability outcomes.

According to Benzinga Pro, RIVN stock has gained over 61% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN.

Also Read: Rivian’s Software Chief Hails Volkswagen Partnership, Says German Automaker Gained ‘Startup DNA’ Ahead Of Budget EV Launch

With Rivian’s commercial vans increasingly deployed in last-mile delivery and rental services, the integration comes at a pivotal time for operators looking to optimize logistics and operational efficiency.

The unified system offers a single dashboard view of vehicle data, such as GPS location, battery status, odometer readings, and safety metrics like seatbelt usage.

According to Tom McNeela, vice president of Hardware Product Management at Samsara, the initiative helps businesses make smarter, faster decisions. “Samsara is committed to providing our customers with a unified platform that simplifies their operations and empowers them to make data-driven decisions,” he said.

“We are excited to partner with Rivian to streamline access to their vehicle data, enabling our customers to more effectively manage their electric fleets and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation,” McNeela added.

The platform’s instant activation and secure access features are designed for scalability, supporting both small-scale and expansive fleet operations.

Businesses gain a holistic view of vehicle performance, allowing them to cut time lost to manual tracking or juggling between systems.

Tom Solomon, Rivian’s vice president of Business Development, emphasized the significance of reducing operational complexity for commercial customers. “Our collaboration with Samsara provides a streamlined approach to securely accessing vehicle data, empowering businesses to optimize their fleet operations and improve overall efficiency,” he said.

The Samsara-Rivian integration is currently available in the U.S. through the Samsara App Marketplace.

Ptice Action: RIVN shares are trading higher by 1.84% to $16.60 at last check Tuesday, while IOT shares are trading lower by 0.64% to $47.16.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock