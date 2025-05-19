Bitcoin-Linked Semler Scientific Stock Is Trending On Monday: What's Going On?

Semler Scientific Inc SMLR shares are seeing increased attention to start the week after the company announced a new board appointment that’s causing a spike in chatter on various social platforms.

What To Know: Semler Scientific, a technology company that has adopted a Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury strategy, on Monday announced that it appointed crypto journalist and podcast host Natalie Brunell to its board of directors.

Brunell is an influential crypto educator and hosts a popular Bitcoin podcast called “Coin Stories.” The company on Monday said that its latest board addition reflects its continued commitment to its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

“Natalie is a highly respected journalist and educator – and a leading advocate for Bitcoin, with a deep understanding of its role as a transformative asset. As the 4th largest U.S. public company on the Bitcoin Standard in terms of Bitcoin holdings, we believe we are a strategic asset. Her insights will be instrumental as we pursue our Bitcoin treasury strategy and aim to deliver long-term value to our stockholders,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific.

Semler is seeing increased attention on multiple social platforms, especially on X, where the company is being talked about in comparison to Strategy Inc MSTR.

Strategy’s Michael Saylor congratulated the Semler team on X in response to a post from the company’s chairman. He also responded to a post from Brunell announcing the new appointment.

In May 2024, Semler Scientific became the second publicly traded company in the U.S. to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy, which involves using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, to strategically accumulate Bitcoin.

Semler reported first-quarter financial results last week, reporting Bitcoin treasury highlights similar to Strategy. The company said it achieved a “BTC Yield” of 21.9% in the first quarter and reported a “BTC Gain” of 7.1 in the first quarter and 510.3 year-to-date. The company said it held a total of 3,192 Bitcoin as of March 31.

SMLR Price Action: Semler Scientific shares were up 7.84% at $44.08 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The company’s stock is down approximately 18% year-to-date, but has risen 88% over a one-year period on the back of its Bitcoin treasury strategy announcement.

