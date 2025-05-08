Shares of Nebius Group NV NBIS are trading up more than 10% since Wednesday's open after the company announced a strategic investment in its AI data solutions subsidiary, Toloka.

What To Know: The investment round is led by Bezos Expeditions, the investment arm of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and backed by Shopify CTO Mikhail Parakhin, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing AI firm.

According to a Wednesday press release, the funding aims to accelerate Toloka's global expansion in response to surging demand for high-quality, scalable AI data.

As part of the deal, Parakhin will become executive chairman of Toloka's newly formed board of directors. Founder and CEO Olga Megorskaya will continue leading Toloka while also joining the board.

Toloka has been recognized for its innovations in agent safety evaluation and human-AI collaboration at scale. It collaborates with top-tier AI developers including Amazon, Anthropic and Microsoft.

The new investment could meanwhile strengthen Toloka's position as a key player in the responsible development of AI technologies.

How To Buy NBIS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nebius Group – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Nebius Group, which is trading at $27.62 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 3.62 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NBIS has a 52-week high of $50.87 and a 52-week low of $14.11. The stock was up 3.75% Thursday, trading at $28.48 at the time of publication.