Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Spike But Overshadowed Yet Again By Fartcoin—Whale Turns Losses Into Profits Thanks To Rally

Memecoins followed Bitcoin's BTC/USD Sunday evening breakout, with Fartcoin again spearheading the sector-wide rally.
What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based cryptocurrency spiked 4.67% over the previous day, becoming the biggest gainer among the top ten meme coins by market capitalization.
The silly-sounding coin has risen 111% in the last month, defying the tariff-induced bearishness in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Interestingly, a whale who had suffered big losses on previous FARTCOIN transactions and was holding unrealized losses flipped the script, selling around $2.47 million worth of memecoin for a $127,000 profit, according to Lookonchain.
Frog-themed Pepe followed suit with a 4.54% spike. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based coin witnessed a 4.81% jump in 24-hour trading volume to $503 million.
Meme heavyweight Shiba Inu SHIB/USD rose 3.29% to a market capitalization of $7.5 billion, with trading volume jumping 61% to $141 million.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, also spiked 1.50%, with transaction volume shooting up 88% to a whopping $841 million.
Floki FLOKI/USD and dogwifhat WIF/USD gained 1.56% and 2.03%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
Overall, the total memecoin market capitalization advanced 1.59% to $46.98 billion, with volume surging by 14.70%.
The rebound followed Bitcoin's breakout to $87,000 overnight on Sunday after weeks of sideways price action. The apex cryptocurrency was up about 2.60% in the last 24 hours.
Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com
