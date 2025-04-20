April 20, 2025 2:40 PM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Team Issues Major Anti-Scam Alert: Here's What You Need To Know

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Zinger Key Points

The marketing lead for Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Lucie, has issued a critical warning to the SHIB community. The warning is about potential scams and the significance of self-education in the cryptocurrency space.

What Happened: Lucie shared a post on X to alert the SHIB community about the risk of scammers. She stressed that the main defense against such threats is education and informed decision-making.

Lucie pointed out that scammers typically prey on those who are uninformed and thrive on hype. She encouraged the community to ignore trends and noise, focusing instead on solid, time-tested investments. “Learn. Research. Move with purpose. No shortcuts…”, she advised.

