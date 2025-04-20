Shiba Inu Team Issues Major Anti-Scam Alert: Here's What You Need To Know

Zinger Key Points
- SHIB's marketing lead Lucie warns of scams, emphasizes the power of self-education in crypto.
- Strategic silence from SHIB team aims to combat FUD without feeding the trolls.
The marketing lead for Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Lucie, has issued a critical warning to the SHIB community. The warning is about potential scams and the significance of self-education in the cryptocurrency space.
What Happened: Lucie shared a post on X to alert the SHIB community about the risk of scammers. She stressed that the main defense against such threats is education and informed decision-making.
Lucie pointed out that scammers typically prey on those who are uninformed and thrive on hype. She encouraged the community to ignore trends and noise, focusing instead on solid, time-tested investments. “Learn. Research. Move with purpose. No shortcuts…”, she advised.
