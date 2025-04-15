What's Going On With Bunge Stock On Tuesday?

Zinger Key Points
- Bunge plans to offload corn milling sites in U.S. and Mexico to Grain Craft.
- Deal aligns with Bunge’s strategy to streamline global value chain focus.
Bunge Limited BG shares are trading down Tuesday.
The company said it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its North America dry corn and corn masa milling businesses to Grain Craft, an independent flour miller in the U.S.
This transaction includes Bunge facilities in Danville, Illinois; Worthington, Indiana; Crete, Nebraska; Red Oak, Iowa; Muleshoe, Texas; Atchison, Kansas and Queretaro, Mexico.
Bunge Co-President of Agribusiness Julio Garros said, “We carefully considered how this regional business fits with our long-term plans and made the strategic decision to focus on other areas of our core business that are more strongly connected to our global value chains.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the company said that the completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
According to Benzinga Pro, BG stock has lost over 25% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF CWS and Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF GABF.
Bunge held $3.31 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024.
In a press release dated Feb. 5, the company said its long-term debt was $4.694 billion.
“In Milling, full-year results are expected to be up from last year,” Bunge had said on Feb. 5.
BG Price Action: Bunge Global shares are trading down 1.61% to $75.84 at publication Tuesday.
Photo: Zoran Zeremski via Shutterstock
