Fartcoin Returns Over 8% In A Week Marked By Dogecoin, Ethereum Bloodbath

The cryptocurrency market recorded another week of losses spurred by President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariff measures. However, some unconventional coins bucked the trend with healthy returns.
What happened: EOS, the native token of the open-source blockchain EOS Network, led the market with a 20% rally, extending its monthly gains to almost 30%.
The rally was spurred by the network's decision to rebrand to Vaulta, a network focusing on Web3 banking and real-world asset tokenization.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|EOS (EOS)
|+20.60%
|$0.6965
|Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)
|+8.46%
|$0.4453
|OKB (OKB)
|+7.00%
|$51.43
As strange as it may sound, Fartcoin returned more than 8% to its holders during a week when cryptocurrency heavyweights capitulated. The Solana SOL/USD-based coin surged more than 70% over the last month.
OKB, a cryptocurrency exchange token, followed Fartcoin with an impressive 7% rally last week.
Elsewhere, the sentiment was grim. Blue-chip coins Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD dropped 5.39% and 13.94%, respectively, largely attributed to Sunday's crash.
Large-cap altcoins such as XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD also felt the pinch, losing 13%, 17.51%, and 14.23%, respectively, in the last week.
Memecoin heavyweights Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD slid 14% and 9.78%, respectively.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 8.5% to $2.45 trillion.
