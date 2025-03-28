What's Going On With KB Home Stock Today?

Zinger Key Points
- KB Home unveils Dixon Trail, the first U.S. community built to meet IBHS wildfire resilience standards for homes and neighborhoods.
- KBH stock drops 2% today, with shares down 18% over the past year.
KB Home KBH shares are trading lower on Friday.
The firm is leading the way in wildfire resilience with its newly unveiled Dixon Trail community in Escondido, California.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that this development is the first in the nation to meet the home- and neighborhood-level wildfire resilience standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.
The homes in Dixon Trail are built with fire-resistant materials and methods based on over a decade of IBHS wildfire research.
These homes are designed to the highest level of protection against direct flame contact, radiant heat, and embers, reducing the likelihood of wildfire spread.
Upon completion, Dixon Trail will feature 64 homes, each constructed to the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus standard, ensuring they meet the strictest fire mitigation requirements.
The community itself will also receive a provisional Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood designation, with plans for a final certification once an IBHS evaluation confirms that it meets the necessary standards for wildfire resilience.
These standards include structure separation, fire pathway reduction, and the use of wildfire-resilient building materials.
Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Home, expressed pride in the company’s innovative approach to wildfire resilience.
He highlighted the importance of both homesite- and neighborhood-level strategies in preventing catastrophic wildfires.
Dixon Trail represents KB Home’s commitment to offering future homeowners a safer, more resilient living environment, marking another milestone in the company’s history of pioneering sustainable and disaster-resilient housing solutions.
According to Benzinga Pro, KBH stock has lost over 18% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF FTKI.
Price Action: KBH shares are trading lower by 1.87% to $58.10 at last check Friday.
