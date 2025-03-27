What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?

Coca-Cola Company KO shares are trading higher on Thursday. According to Benzinga Pro, KO stock has gained over 15% in the past year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled 864 12-packs of Coca-Cola sold in two states earlier this month, and on Monday, the recall was classified as Class II.

The recalled beverages, which were bottled and distributed by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, in Milwaukee, were recalled as they were contaminated by plastic, according to a release by the FDA.

A spokesperson told USA Today that the cases are being withdrawn for not meeting the company’s high-quality standards, emphasizing their commitment to providing high-quality products to consumers.

The recall was initiated on March 6 and subsequently classified by the FDA on March 24, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK.

Last month, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told investors in an earnings call, “If aluminum cans become more expensive, we can put more emphasis on PET bottles.”

He acknowledged that packaging costs are just one part of the company’s overall expenses but said rising aluminum prices still matter.

Coca-Cola has been selling more drinks in aluminum cans in recent years as part of its sustainability efforts.

Still, in 2023, nearly half (47.7%) of its beverages were packaged in plastic, while aluminum and steel cans made up just 26%, according to the company’s environmental report.

The company had set a goal to make all of its packaging recyclable this year and to use at least 50% recycled content by 2030. But as of last year, only 17% of its PET plastic contained recycled material.

Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.75% to $70.55 at last check Thursday.

