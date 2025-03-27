What's Going On With Cava Group Stock Thursday?

CAVA Group Inc CAVA shares are trading higher Thursday following an announcement that the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400.

What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a rebalancing of the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices.

Cava Group will replace Altair Engineering Inc ALTR in the MidCap index effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday. The adjustment comes after Siemens acquired Altair Engineering.

Angi Inc ANGI will also replace ODP Corp ODP in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective before the open on April 2.

CAVA Price Action: Cava Group shares were up 3.15% at $89.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

