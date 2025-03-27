Pepe Jumps 5% Amid Market Drop, Whales Respond By Scooping Millions Worth Of Frog-Themed Coin

Whales began buying up millions worth of Pepe PEPE/USD on Wednesday after the frog-themed meme coin shrugged off the broader market lag with a 5% rally.
What Happened: A newly created wallet reportedly withdrew 500 billion PEPE, equivalent to $4.3 million, from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, reported on-chain tracking platform Spot On Chain.
This follows a withdrawal by an early buyer who once booked profits worth over $7 million on their PEPE investments. The trader removed 506.2 billion PEPE, worth $4.4 million, from Binance.
The withdrawal boosted their portfolio to 699.8 billion PEPE, valued at $5.11 million, reflecting an unrealized profit of $164,000, or 2.8%.
Moreover, the balance held by long-term investors of PEPE increased by 0.07% in the last 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock, suggesting that existing holders were accumulating.
See Also: Jim Cramer Applauds GameStop For Acting On His ‘Bitcoin Ploy,’ CEO Ryan Cohen Can’t Help But React
Why It Matters: This accumulation comes after the meme coin surged 5%, bucking the lackluster movement of market heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s tariff moves. The coin’s trading volume soared over 100% to $1.02 billion, making it the second-most traded meme coin in the last 24 hours.
On the derivatives front, PEPE’s Open Interest spiked 11% to $319 million, its highest since Feb. 3. The Long/Short Ratio suggested that more traders placed bullish bets on the coin.
Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was exchanging hands at $0.000008647, up 5.05% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency has tumbled 56%.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
- XRP Has Outshone Bitcoin, Ethereum This Year With Impressive 17% YTD Gains — Will It Reclaim The Third-Largest Crypto Spot?
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.