XRP Has Outshone Bitcoin, Ethereum This Year With Impressive 17% YTD Gains — Will It Reclaim The Third-Largest Crypto Spot?

XRP XRP/USD bucked declines in other large-cap cryptocurrencies this year, surging an impressive 17% year-to-date.

What happened: The coin, now worth over $142 billion in market capitalization, was the only cryptocurrency in the top 10 list to have recorded net gains since 2025 began.

In contrast, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were down 6.62%, 38.38%, and 39%, respectively, this year.

XRP overtook Tether USDT/USD earlier this month to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It was ranked fourth as of this writing, and another 6-7% move at the current supply could again catapult it to the third position.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the overall number of XRP holders has climbed by more than 8% year to date, amounting to a net addition of 490,000.

Additionally, the daily active addresses have skyrocketed from 56,261 on Jan. 1 to a high of 612,340 recorded last week.

Whale accumulation has also surged, indicated by a steady rise in addresses holding between 1,000 and 100,000 XRP tokens.

Why It Matters: Several bullish triggers have supported the coin’s rise, including the retirement of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, its potential inclusion in a U.S. digital asset stockpile, and the end of the SEC’s enforcement against Ripple Labs—a firm that extensively uses XRP for its operations.

In another milestone pointing to the end of the almost four-year legal tussle, Ripple agreed on Tuesday to pay the SEC a $50 million fine and drop the cross-appeal against an August 2024 ruling.

The SEC originally sought nearly $2 billion in civil penalties and interest from Ripple. The final $50 million retained represented a tiny fraction of that amount.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.43, up 1.10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

