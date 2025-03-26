Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop, Dogecoin Gains As Stocks Flounder On Trump's Auto Tariff Move: Analyst Sees Signs Of 'Renewed Interest' In BTC

Leading cryptocurrencies slacked on Wednesday as President Donald Trump imposed 25% levies on cars not manufactured in the U.S.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.64%
|$87,177.14
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-2.94%
|$2,014.81
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+1.08%
|$0.1961
What Happened: Bitcoin rose to $88,292.16 early morning but failed to sustain the rally, plunging below $86,000 late afternoon.
Ethereum recorded a steeper decline, nearly 3%, in the last 24 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency fell below $2,000 in the late afternoon but recouped some losses by evening.
Bitcoin's market dominance increased to 60.5% while Ethereum's share shrank by 1.91% over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin, meanwhile, recorded a healthy gain of 5%.
Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $268.44 million in the last 24 hours, with $186 million in bullish bets getting wiped out. A further $500 million in longs risked liquidation if Bitcoin dropped to $84,285.
Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 2.60% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, despite the price dip, Ethereum's Open Interest rose 2.95%, suggesting the potential opening of new short positions.
More than 50% of derivatives traders on Binance were positioned long on Bitcoin, according to the Long/Short Ratio.
The market flipped back into "Fear" mode, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
|Maker (MKR)
|+9.07%
|$1,415.79
|Curve DAO Token (CRV)
|+8.74%
|$0.5505
|Zcash (ZEC)
|+7.97%
|$39.43
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.85 trillion, following a drop of 0.97% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks pulled back after two straight sessions of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 132.71 points, or 0.31%, to close at 42,454.79. The S&P 500 fell 1.12%, ending at 5,712.20, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.04% to close at 17,899.01.
The sell-off occurred before Trump announced 25% tariffs on automobiles and certain automobile parts during a press conference. Shares of domestic automakers like General Motors Co. GM and Ford Motor Co. F plunged during the session.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Popular on-chain blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noticed that the Coinbase Premium Index was trending in positive territory, a potential sign of "renewed" interest in Bitcoin.
"Historically, a sustained positive Coinbase Premium has sometimes coincided with upward price momentum, as heightened demand from U.S. investors can bolster global market confidence," CryptoQuant added.
The Coinbase Premium Index is a measure of institutional whales' movement, with high values suggesting they might be accumulating BTC.
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that stablecoin reserves plateaued in 2025 after a sharp spike in late 2024 due to profit-taking.
"Now that reserves have plateaued, it looks like investors are sitting on the sidelines," Martinez remarked.
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.