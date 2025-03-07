What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock On Thursday? (CORRECTED)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to remove an inaccurate reference to CrowdStrike’s expenses.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz addressed the company’s compensation strategy, highlighting CrowdStrike’s comeback following last year's major global outage. The company also reported $86 million in estimated annual recurring revenue (ARR) value from customer commitment packages for the fiscal year.

In a press release today, the company announced a strategic distribution partnership with Arrow Electronics to expand its cybersecurity offerings across the U.S. and Canada.

This collaboration will make CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform available to Arrow’s extensive channel partners, including resellers, managed service providers, and managed security service providers.

The partnership is expected to enhance Arrow’s ability to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers.

The Falcon platform, known for its AI-native cybersecurity capabilities, will provide Arrow’s channel partners with tools to modernize security operations.

These tools include Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon Cloud Security, and the broader Falcon suite, designed to streamline security management and reduce vendor consolidation costs.

The collaboration also enables simplified procurement and deployment through ArrowSphere, Arrow’s marketplace, with flexible billing, streamlined licensing, and easy integration with existing IT infrastructures.

Dan Danielli, Vice President of Global Distribution at CrowdStrike, highlighted the importance of this partnership in strengthening the company’s partner-first strategy, ensuring even more organizations have access to its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

According to Benzinga Pro, CRWD stock has gained over 10% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF LRNZ.

Earlier this week, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.058 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.032 billion. The cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of 85 cents per share.

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1.1 billion and $1.106 billion versus the current estimates of $1.106 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 64 cents to 66 cents per share versus estimates of 95 cents per share.

On Tuesday, CrowdStrike also introduced full-year 2026 guidance. The company expects full-year revenue of $4.743 billion to $4.805 billion versus estimates of $4.763 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.45 per share versus estimates of $4.42 per share.

Price Action: CRWD shares are trading lower by 0.99% to $361.82 at last check Thursday.

