February 20, 2025 9:02 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Breaches $98K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As SEC Relaxes Crypto Enforcement: Top Analysts Are Focused On This Level For A Potential BTC Upside

Follow
Comments

Leading coins jogged while stocks sank on Thursday as the Securities and Exchange Commission scaled back cryptocurrency oversight.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+1.63%$98,192.29
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+0.43%$2,734.93
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -0.68%$0.2536

What Happened: Bitcoin rose above $98,000 for the first time in a week, clocking an intraday high of $98,767.19. 

Ethereum, meanwhile, oscillated in the $2,700 zone, hitting a peak of $2,770.03 for the day.

The market reacted to the SEC relaxing its enforcement approach, replacing its cryptocurrency oversight unit with a smaller cyber fraud unit.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $249.79 million in the last 24 hours, with $171 in short positions getting wiped out.

Bitcoin's Open interest surged by 4.25%. Interestingly, the number of traders shorting the apex cryptocurrency was higher than those betting on its increase, according to the Long/Short ratio.

Meanwhile, the market sentiment flipped from "Neutral" to "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
Story (IP)+82.66%$5.07
Berachain (BERA)+28.83%$8.42
Sonic (S)+24.65%$0.8704

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, rising 1.49 % in the last 24 hours.

Stocks reversed from record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 slid 0.43% to close at 6,117.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450.94 points, or 1.01%, to end at 44,176.65, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.47% to close at 19,962.36

The sell-offs followed a grim fiscal 2026 forecast by mega-retailer Walmart, Inc. WMT. Shares of the company plunged 6.53%.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital observed a bullish divergence was playing out for Bitcoin

"And a daily close above ~$97,700 followed by a successful retest would see the bull div enable price trend continuation to the upside," the chartist added.

Ali Martinez, another well-known market researcher, reiterated the prognosis.

He described $97,533 as a "key" resistance level for Bitcoin. "A sustained breakout above this level could signal further upside."

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$43.662.42%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$98296.14-0.04%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2529-0.75%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2740.760.08%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$97.39-6.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved