Bitcoin Breaches $98K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As SEC Relaxes Crypto Enforcement: Top Analysts Are Focused On This Level For A Potential BTC Upside

Leading coins jogged while stocks sank on Thursday as the Securities and Exchange Commission scaled back cryptocurrency oversight.
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+1.63%
|$98,192.29
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+0.43%
|$2,734.93
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-0.68%
|$0.2536
What Happened: Bitcoin rose above $98,000 for the first time in a week, clocking an intraday high of $98,767.19.
Ethereum, meanwhile, oscillated in the $2,700 zone, hitting a peak of $2,770.03 for the day.
The market reacted to the SEC relaxing its enforcement approach, replacing its cryptocurrency oversight unit with a smaller cyber fraud unit.
Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $249.79 million in the last 24 hours, with $171 in short positions getting wiped out.
Bitcoin's Open interest surged by 4.25%. Interestingly, the number of traders shorting the apex cryptocurrency was higher than those betting on its increase, according to the Long/Short ratio.
Meanwhile, the market sentiment flipped from "Neutral" to "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Story (IP)
|+82.66%
|$5.07
|Berachain (BERA)
|+28.83%
|$8.42
|Sonic (S)
|+24.65%
|$0.8704
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, rising 1.49 % in the last 24 hours.
Stocks reversed from record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 slid 0.43% to close at 6,117.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450.94 points, or 1.01%, to end at 44,176.65, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.47% to close at 19,962.36
The sell-offs followed a grim fiscal 2026 forecast by mega-retailer Walmart, Inc. WMT. Shares of the company plunged 6.53%.
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital observed a bullish divergence was playing out for Bitcoin
"And a daily close above ~$97,700 followed by a successful retest would see the bull div enable price trend continuation to the upside," the chartist added.
Ali Martinez, another well-known market researcher, reiterated the prognosis.
He described $97,533 as a "key" resistance level for Bitcoin. "A sustained breakout above this level could signal further upside."
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
