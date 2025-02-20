Bitcoin Breaches $98K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As SEC Relaxes Crypto Enforcement: Top Analysts Are Focused On This Level For A Potential BTC Upside

Leading coins jogged while stocks sank on Thursday as the Securities and Exchange Commission scaled back cryptocurrency oversight.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.63% $98,192.29 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.43% $2,734.93 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.68% $0.2536

What Happened: Bitcoin rose above $98,000 for the first time in a week, clocking an intraday high of $98,767.19.

Ethereum, meanwhile, oscillated in the $2,700 zone, hitting a peak of $2,770.03 for the day.

The market reacted to the SEC relaxing its enforcement approach, replacing its cryptocurrency oversight unit with a smaller cyber fraud unit.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $249.79 million in the last 24 hours, with $171 in short positions getting wiped out.

Bitcoin's Open interest surged by 4.25%. Interestingly, the number of traders shorting the apex cryptocurrency was higher than those betting on its increase, according to the Long/Short ratio.

Meanwhile, the market sentiment flipped from "Neutral" to "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Story (IP) +82.66% $5.07 Berachain (BERA) +28.83% $8.42 Sonic (S) +24.65% $0.8704

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.23 trillion, rising 1.49 % in the last 24 hours.

Stocks reversed from record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 slid 0.43% to close at 6,117.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450.94 points, or 1.01%, to end at 44,176.65, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.47% to close at 19,962.36

The sell-offs followed a grim fiscal 2026 forecast by mega-retailer Walmart, Inc. WMT. Shares of the company plunged 6.53%.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital observed a bullish divergence was playing out for Bitcoin

"And a daily close above ~$97,700 followed by a successful retest would see the bull div enable price trend continuation to the upside," the chartist added.

#BTC



The Bullish Divergence is playing out



And a Daily Close above ~$97700 followed by a successful retest would see the Bull Div enable price trend continuation to the upside$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/pgvTNpVROK pic.twitter.com/tM5RiGxksD — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) February 20, 2025

Ali Martinez, another well-known market researcher, reiterated the prognosis.

He described $97,533 as a "key" resistance level for Bitcoin. "A sustained breakout above this level could signal further upside."

The most critical resistance level for #Bitcoin $BTC is currently at $97,533! A sustained breakout above this level could signal further upside. pic.twitter.com/Fh8qIUtvZJ — Ali (@ali_charts) February 20, 2025

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

