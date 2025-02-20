SEC Scales Back Crypto Enforcement, Expands Focus To Cyber Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is restructuring its enforcement approach by scaling back its cryptocurrency oversight unit and replacing it with a smaller team focused on cyber fraud and technological threats.

What Happened: The newly formed division will investigate crimes involving blockchain misuse, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and social media-driven financial fraud, Bloomberg reported.

The new enforcement group will have 30 specialists, led by Laura D'Allaird, a former co-chief of the SEC's cryptocurrency unit.

This marks a significant reduction, as the new team will operate with 20 fewer staff members than the unit dedicated to cryptocurrency enforcement, which was established in 2022.

According to Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda, the agency's updated strategy aims to protect investors while allowing innovation to develop safely.

He noted that financial criminals often take advantage of new technologies to mislead investors, making it crucial for the SEC to adapt its enforcement priorities.

Why It Matters: The SEC's decision reflects a departure from the aggressive enforcement tactics of former Chair Gary Gensler, who pursued roughly 100 crypto-related enforcement actions during his tenure.

Gensler was a vocal critic of digital assets, often questioning their fundamental value and describing the sector as overly reliant on market sentiment rather than financial fundamentals.

The SEC's approach to cryptocurrency oversight has shifted over the years.

Shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration, the agency formed a separate task force to create a clearer regulatory framework for digital assets.

While that initiative aimed to bring structure to the crypto industry, the SEC's latest move suggests a broader focus on cyber-related financial crimes rather than direct oversight of digital currencies.

With this shift in enforcement priorities, financial markets and cryptocurrency firms will be monitoring how regulatory oversight evolves and whether the SEC’s scaled-back crypto approach impacts future industry developments.

