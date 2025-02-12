What's Going On With Carvana Stock Today?

Carvana Co. CVNA is facing a dip in its share price on Wednesday, but the company remains a key player in the used electric vehicle market.

Carvana today released its EV Trends Report, shedding light on the growing adoption of used EVs.

The report shows that Carvana’s EV sales mix leads the used vehicle market as a whole, with 5.7% of its sales coming from EVs in 2024, compared to just 1.3% for the overall used car market.

The primary driver behind this surge in EV interest is the appeal of saving both time and money at the pump, Carvana said in the report.

Vehicle style and performance are also important factors, especially as more EV models become available.

Notably, 80% of EV owners prefer charging at home, with 86% of them driving less than 50 miles daily, making public charging infrastructure less of a necessity, Carvana noted in its report.

In addition to its focus on EVs, Carvana is enhancing its operational capabilities as well.

The company announced the integration of its Inspection and Reconditioning Center into the ADESA Indianapolis wholesale auction site.

This “Megasite” will combine digital and in-lane auction services with reconditioning, boosting production capacity.

It will also create 200 new jobs in the Indianapolis area, further solidifying Carvana’s presence in the automotive market.

Price Action: CVNA shares are trading lower by 2% to $265.74 at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.

