Bitcoin, Dogecoin Trade Flat, Ethereum Rises Ahead Of Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Release: Will Bitcoin Peak In Early 2027?

Leading cryptocurrencies lost their early gains on Thursday as investors awaited the release of crucial inflation data.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.03% $104,582.18 Ethereum ETH/USD

+3.95% $3,267.77 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.05% $0.3308

What Happened: Bitcoin broke through $106,000 in the morning before falling back to the $104,000 region. Popular dog-themed meme coin Dogecoin witnessed a similar price pattern.

Ethereum, on the other hand, sustained its gains, rising nearly 4% in the last 24 hours.

About $86 million in short bets were wiped out in the last 24 hours, out of a total of $143 million in cryptocurrency liquidations.

Interestingly, traders placing short bets on Bitcoin rose against those gunning for price increases, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

That said, if Bitcoin reclaims its all-time high, more than $530 million in short positions will be liquidated.

"Extreme Greed" emotion dominated the market, according to the reading on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, sparking concerns of a further correction.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) DeXe (DEXE) +30.15% $20.80 JasmyCoin (JASMY) +29.66% $0.03193 Arweave (AR) +27.44% $16.46

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.57 trillion, growing by 1.92% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks closed in the green on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.83 points, or 0.38%, to close at 44,882.13. The S&P 500 gained 0.53% to end at 6,071.17. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite popped 0.25% to 19,681.75.

The uptick came as investors parsed the earnings of the "Magnificent 7" companies. Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 2.87% and 1.55%, respectively.

The focus now shifts to Friday's personal consumption expenditures index report, considered the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez emphasized the "critical importance" of $97,877 for Bitcoin, stating that a sizable amount of the apex cryptocurrency was scooped at this level.

"If it holds, the bull run could continue," Martinez predicted. "However, a break below $97,877 and $91,700 could put the entire bull market in jeopardy."

With a significant amount of $BTC accumulated at $97,877, this level holds critical importance. If it holds, the bull run could continue.



However, a break below $97,877 and $91,700 could put the entire bull market in jeopardy.https://t.co/adz1GAiTFL — Ali (@ali_charts) January 30, 2025

Another influential cryptocurrency trader, Michaël van de Poppe, ruled out the possibility of Bitcoin having 30% corrections this cycle.

"The markets become larger, through which a lot more liquidity is added and Bitcoin becomes more ‘boring’. Just a gradual upward pace," the trader noted.

Van De Poppe forecast that a Bitcoin peak could come either in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2027.

I don't think we'll have many 30% corrections on #Bitcoin during this cycle.



The markets become larger, through which a lot more liquidity is added and Bitcoin becomes more 'boring'.



Just a gradual upwards pace.



Either Bitcoin peaks in Q4 2025 or somewhere beginning 2027. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 30, 2025

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

Read Next: