Bitcoin, Dogecoin Trade Flat, Ethereum Rises Ahead Of Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Release: Will Bitcoin Peak In Early 2027?

Leading cryptocurrencies lost their early gains on Thursday as investors awaited the release of crucial inflation data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+0.03%
|$104,582.18
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+3.95%
|$3,267.77
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+0.05%
|$0.3308
What Happened: Bitcoin broke through $106,000 in the morning before falling back to the $104,000 region. Popular dog-themed meme coin Dogecoin witnessed a similar price pattern.
Ethereum, on the other hand, sustained its gains, rising nearly 4% in the last 24 hours.
About $86 million in short bets were wiped out in the last 24 hours, out of a total of $143 million in cryptocurrency liquidations.
Interestingly, traders placing short bets on Bitcoin rose against those gunning for price increases, according to the Long/Short Ratio.
That said, if Bitcoin reclaims its all-time high, more than $530 million in short positions will be liquidated.
"Extreme Greed" emotion dominated the market, according to the reading on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, sparking concerns of a further correction.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|DeXe (DEXE)
|+30.15%
|$20.80
|JasmyCoin (JASMY)
|+29.66%
|$0.03193
|Arweave (AR)
|+27.44%
|$16.46
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.57 trillion, growing by 1.92% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks closed in the green on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.83 points, or 0.38%, to close at 44,882.13. The S&P 500 gained 0.53% to end at 6,071.17. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite popped 0.25% to 19,681.75.
The uptick came as investors parsed the earnings of the "Magnificent 7" companies. Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 2.87% and 1.55%, respectively.
The focus now shifts to Friday's personal consumption expenditures index report, considered the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.
Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez emphasized the "critical importance" of $97,877 for Bitcoin, stating that a sizable amount of the apex cryptocurrency was scooped at this level.
"If it holds, the bull run could continue," Martinez predicted. "However, a break below $97,877 and $91,700 could put the entire bull market in jeopardy."
Another influential cryptocurrency trader, Michaël van de Poppe, ruled out the possibility of Bitcoin having 30% corrections this cycle.
"The markets become larger, through which a lot more liquidity is added and Bitcoin becomes more ‘boring’. Just a gradual upward pace," the trader noted.
Van De Poppe forecast that a Bitcoin peak could come either in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2027.
