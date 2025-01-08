AVITA Medical, Quantum Computing And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc RCEL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its fourth-quarter commercial revenue guidance and delayed expectations for GAAP profitability to the fourth quarter.

AVITA Medical shares tumbled 21.1% to $11.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

SEALSQ Corp LAES shares dipped 19.9% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.

Quantum Computing Inc . QUBT fell 18.8% to $14.20 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing announced a private placement of common stock for proceeds of $100 million

fuboTV Inc . FUBO shares fell 18.5% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

D-Wave Quantum In c. QBTS shares dipped 18.5% to $7.78 in pre-market trading after falling more than 6% on Tuesday.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI declined 17.9% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 5% on Tuesday.

IonQ, Inc IONQ fell 11.1% to $44.09 in pre-market trading.

NIO Inc. NIO slipped 3.8% to $4.34 in pre-market trading.

