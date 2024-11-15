What's Going On With Amazon Shares Friday?

Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN shares are moving lower on Friday after Third Point reported that it decreased its stake in the company. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: In the 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Third Points disclosed that it decreased its stake in Amazon by 27% from 5,100,000 shares to 3,700,000 shares.

Aside from Amazon, Third Point disclosed several other notable cuts to its holdings in different companies. It reported that it reduced its stake in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Meta Platforms, Inc. META by 45% and 50% respectively.

Specifically, it now owns 870,000 shares in Microsoft where it previously held 1,580,000 shares. In Meta, Third Point cut its shares from 1,100,000 to 545,000.

AMZN Price Action: At the time of publication, Amazon stock is trading 4.27% lower at $202.49, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

