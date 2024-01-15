11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- NFT MI shares increased by 8.5% to $0.21 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- LQR House LQR shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock increased by 5.04% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Salem Media Group SALM stock rose 4.88% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares moved upwards by 4.75% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU stock increased by 4.41% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
Losers
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock declined by 14.1% to $0.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock declined by 9.89% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares fell 6.43% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell 4.32% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
