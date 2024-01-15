11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

NFT MI shares increased by 8.5% to $0.21 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

LQR House LQR shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Taboola.com TBLA stock increased by 5.04% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Salem Media Group SALM stock rose 4.88% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

VS Media Holdings VSME shares moved upwards by 4.75% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Hanryu Holdings HRYU stock increased by 4.41% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Losers

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock declined by 14.1% to $0.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock declined by 9.89% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Abits Group ABTS shares fell 6.43% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell 4.32% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.