12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock increased by 110.9% to $22.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $376.7 million.

stock increased by 110.9% to $22.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $376.7 million. Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock rose 101.76% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

stock rose 101.76% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares moved upwards by 52.54% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 52.54% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock rose 27.52% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

stock rose 27.52% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock increased by 25.7% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

stock increased by 25.7% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Axonics AXNX shares rose 20.91% to $69.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Losers

LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 32.6% to $0.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

shares decreased by 32.6% to $0.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Sharps Technology STSS shares fell 15.43% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

shares fell 15.43% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Ainos AIMD stock fell 12.41% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

stock fell 12.41% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 8.52% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

stock fell 8.52% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Elevation Oncology ELEV shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million. Cytokinetics CYTK stock decreased by 8.25% to $86.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.