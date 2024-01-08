12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock increased by 110.9% to $22.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $376.7 million.
  • Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock rose 101.76% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares moved upwards by 52.54% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock rose 27.52% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock increased by 25.7% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Axonics AXNX shares rose 20.91% to $69.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Losers

  • LumiraDx LMDX shares decreased by 32.6% to $0.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares fell 15.43% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Ainos AIMD stock fell 12.41% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 8.52% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Cytokinetics CYTK stock decreased by 8.25% to $86.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

