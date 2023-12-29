12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares moved upwards by 60.0% to $0.88 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

Losers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock decreased by 22.2% to $3.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock fell 4.91% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

