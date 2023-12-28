12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Electriq Power Holdings ELIQ stock moved upwards by 27.8% to $0.49 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares increased by 8.32% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 5.66% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Jet AI JTAI shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Bitcoin Depot BTM stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 9.8% to $10.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

iSun ISUN shares declined by 6.13% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Northann NCL shares declined by 4.61% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares declined by 4.09% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares decreased by 2.62% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Mesa Air Gr MESA stock fell 2.29% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

