11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Gainers

  • VS Media Holdings VSME stock rose 5.0% to $0.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 4.36% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • GD Culture Group GDC shares increased by 3.59% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares rose 3.4% to $15.49. The company's market cap stands at $221.0 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST stock rose 3.04% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock increased by 2.71% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

Losers

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSEP shares fell 5.2% to $5.06 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 3.36% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares fell 2.86% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock decreased by 2.58% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM