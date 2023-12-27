11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

VS Media Holdings VSME stock rose 5.0% to $0.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

stock rose 5.0% to $0.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 4.36% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

stock increased by 4.36% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. GD Culture Group GDC shares increased by 3.59% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

shares increased by 3.59% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares rose 3.4% to $15.49. The company's market cap stands at $221.0 million.

shares rose 3.4% to $15.49. The company's market cap stands at $221.0 million. Asset Entities ASST stock rose 3.04% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

stock rose 3.04% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE stock increased by 2.71% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

Losers

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSEP shares fell 5.2% to $5.06 during Wednesday's after-market session.

shares fell 5.2% to $5.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million.

shares declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 3.36% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

shares decreased by 3.36% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares fell 2.86% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.

shares fell 2.86% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million. Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock decreased by 2.58% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.