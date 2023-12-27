12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Anghami ANGH shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $1.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $1.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million. Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock rose 11.86% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

stock rose 11.86% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 10.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

shares rose 10.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. NFT MI stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Hanryu Holdings HRYU shares increased by 8.12% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

shares increased by 8.12% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares increased by 7.76% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

Losers

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock declined by 21.4% to $4.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

stock declined by 21.4% to $4.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Asset Entities ASST stock declined by 13.76% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

stock declined by 13.76% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. NFT Gaming Co NFTG stock decreased by 8.33% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

stock decreased by 8.33% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. Liberty Live LLYVK stock declined by 5.74% to $35.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

stock declined by 5.74% to $35.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. PSQ Holdings PSQH shares decreased by 5.19% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.

shares decreased by 5.19% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million. MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock decreased by 4.92% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.