12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS shares moved upwards by 63.3% to $10.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 1606.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Advanced Health AHI shares rose 33.98% to $4.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.3 million shares, making up 1573.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Applied Therapeutics APLT shares moved upwards by 20.92% to $2.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 519.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 16.78% to $0.7. Trading volume for TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is 976.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 174.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

TRACON Pharma TCON stock rose 13.72% to $0.37. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 829.3% of TRACON Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $0.57. As of 13:30 EST, Frequency Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Losers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock declined by 63.4% to $1.46 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.6 million shares, making up 4550.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares decreased by 37.19% to $0.62. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1205.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Biophytis BPTS shares declined by 23.18% to $1.33. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 220.5K shares, making up 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Nevro NVRO shares fell 20.76% to $19.55. Trading volume for Nevro's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 235.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

SmileDirectClub SDC shares declined by 18.01% to $0.89. Trading volume for SmileDirectClub's stock is 6.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 389.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.

Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH stock declined by 15.3% to $0.83. As of 13:30 EST, Bio-Path Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 362.7K, which is 321.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

