12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AEye LIDR shares rose 12.5% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, AEye's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 111.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

shares rose 12.5% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, AEye's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 111.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million. Strong Global SGE shares rose 9.6% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

shares rose 9.6% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. First Solar FSLR shares rose 7.26% to $213.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 283.1K shares, which is 12.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares rose 7.26% to $213.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 283.1K shares, which is 12.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Intel INTC shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $37.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9 million shares, which is 22.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $37.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9 million shares, which is 22.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock rose 6.98% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

stock rose 6.98% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. Inpixon INPX shares rose 6.13% to $0.21. This security traded at a volume of 2.3 million shares come close, making up 32.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

Enphase Energy ENPH stock fell 12.5% to $145.91 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 12.5% to $145.91 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 9.1% to $0.08. This security traded at a volume of 292.5K shares come close, making up 15.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

shares fell 9.1% to $0.08. This security traded at a volume of 292.5K shares come close, making up 15.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Ultra Clean Hldgs UCTT stock declined by 8.11% to $33.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 8.11% to $33.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 6.91% to $225.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 224.0K shares, which is 20.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.

stock fell 6.91% to $225.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 224.0K shares, which is 20.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. Juniper Networks JNPR shares declined by 5.7% to $28.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 345.8K shares, which is 8.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 5.7% to $28.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 345.8K shares, which is 8.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. MariaDB MRDB stock decreased by 5.09% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.