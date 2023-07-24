12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enzo Biochem ENZ stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $1.53 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $1.53 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million. Avinger AVGR shares rose 10.1% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

shares rose 10.1% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. NextGen Healthcare NXGN shares increased by 8.89% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 8.89% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. iSpecimen ISPC stock rose 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

stock rose 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. Ra Medical Systems RMED shares rose 6.56% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

shares rose 6.56% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 6.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock fell 27.1% to $1.16 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 163.1K, accounting for 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

stock fell 27.1% to $1.16 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 163.1K, accounting for 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. Medpace Hldgs MEDP stock declined by 8.89% to $225.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 8.89% to $225.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Etao International Co ETAO shares fell 7.9% to $0.46. Etao International Co's trading volume hit 101.4K shares by close, accounting for 19.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.

shares fell 7.9% to $0.46. Etao International Co's trading volume hit 101.4K shares by close, accounting for 19.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares declined by 6.21% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

shares declined by 6.21% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. NexImmune NEXI stock fell 6.05% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

stock fell 6.05% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP shares declined by 5.1% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.