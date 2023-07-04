12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock increased by 5.2% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

Performant Finl PFMT stock rose 4.9% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $507.9 million.

iSun ISUN stock increased by 4.24% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Intuitive Machines LUNR stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Losers

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock declined by 5.0% to $0.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

GEE Group JOB stock fell 4.17% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT shares decreased by 3.65% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.

Quhuo QH stock fell 3.52% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 3.39% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 3.26% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

