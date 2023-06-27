12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

View VIEW stock increased by 8.2% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Lichen China LICN shares increased by 7.63% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Circor Intl CIR stock rose 7.57% to $51.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Heliogen HLGN shares increased by 7.3% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Enovix ENVX shares rose 6.47% to $13.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

DSS DSS stock declined by 9.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares declined by 7.81% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $758.9 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock fell 7.7% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Nuburu BURU stock fell 7.7% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

NEXTracker NXT shares decreased by 5.39% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

IGC Pharma IGC stock fell 4.69% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

