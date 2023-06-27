12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2023 9:12 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • View VIEW stock increased by 8.2% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Lichen China LICN shares increased by 7.63% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Circor Intl CIR stock rose 7.57% to $51.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares increased by 7.3% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Enovix ENVX shares rose 6.47% to $13.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • DSS DSS stock declined by 9.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Shengfeng Development SFWL shares declined by 7.81% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $758.9 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock fell 7.7% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock fell 7.7% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • NEXTracker NXT shares decreased by 5.39% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • IGC Pharma IGC stock fell 4.69% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved