12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Yext YEXT shares moved upwards by 39.8% to $13.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 21.6 million shares is 1823.3% of Yext's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

NOVONIX NVX shares moved upwards by 15.58% to $3.04. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 421.9K, which is 1120.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $369.9 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 243.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 14.17% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.6K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.

Rubicon Technologies RBT stock rose 13.95% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 414.5K, which is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Chindata Group Holdings CD stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $7.01. As of 13:30 EST, Chindata Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 675.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Couchbase BASE shares declined by 26.9% to $16.26 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 578.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

AppLovin APP shares decreased by 9.45% to $21.1. AppLovin's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 127.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

UTime UTME shares fell 9.19% to $2.12. The current volume of 316.0K shares is 82.1% of UTime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Sonic Foundry SOFO shares declined by 8.97% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares declined by 8.1% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.1 million, which is 330.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.

MariaDB MRDB stock declined by 7.94% to $1.02. MariaDB's stock is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

