12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares rose 12.0% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

shares rose 12.0% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. QualTek Services QTEK stock rose 11.06% to $0.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 893.9K shares, which is 57.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

stock rose 11.06% to $0.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 893.9K shares, which is 57.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Quanex Building Prods NX stock rose 9.58% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock rose 9.58% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Sarcos Technology STRC stock increased by 6.78% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.

stock increased by 6.78% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. Satellogic SATL stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million. 1847 Holdings EFSH shares moved upwards by 5.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

VCI Global VCIG shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.51 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 546.9K shares, which is 78.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.

shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.51 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 546.9K shares, which is 78.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT stock fell 5.44% to $9.22. ChargePoint Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 23.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 5.44% to $9.22. ChargePoint Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 23.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 4.1% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

shares decreased by 4.1% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Markforged Holding MKFG shares declined by 3.8% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.

shares declined by 3.8% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock fell 2.97% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.