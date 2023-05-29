12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Stran & Co SWAG shares increased by 7.6% to $1.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE shares rose 5.75% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

System1 SST stock increased by 4.81% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.3 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Losers

NFT Gaming Co NFTG stock declined by 13.1% to $0.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Kubient KBNT stock decreased by 10.96% to $0.65. This security traded at a volume of 118.9K shares come close, making up 34.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 6.5 million shares come close, making up 42106.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares declined by 3.28% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.

trivago TRVG stock decreased by 3.21% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $413.5 million.

comScore SCOR shares declined by 3.1% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.