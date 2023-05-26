12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 5.17% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $632.8 million. Xcel Brands XELB shares increased by 4.99% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Losers

stock fell 8.23% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Selina Hospitality SLNA shares decreased by 7.33% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

