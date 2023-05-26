ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Gap GPS stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $8.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Shift Techs SFT stock increased by 6.66% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock rose 5.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock increased by 5.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.8 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares rose 5.17% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $632.8 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares increased by 4.99% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Losers

  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 26.6% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares declined by 12.45% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock decreased by 12.23% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
  • Ulta Beauty ULTA shares declined by 9.61% to $438.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 8.23% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Selina Hospitality SLNA shares decreased by 7.33% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

