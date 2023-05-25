12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Team TISI stock increased by 14.4% to $5.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 12.75% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Innodata INOD shares increased by 10.1% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $267.2 million.

Vertiv Hldgs VRT stock increased by 9.72% to $17.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares increased by 8.54% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.

Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 12.1% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Avalon Holdings AWX stock fell 8.34% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 7.13% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $586.3 million.

Icahn Enterprises IEP shares declined by 6.23% to $22.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.

AeroVironment AVAV stock declined by 5.77% to $102.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 5.6% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.8 million.

