12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nano Labs NA stock increased by 55.2% to $2.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares rose 45.93% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares moved upwards by 35.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares rose 30.18% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

NVIDIA NVDA stock moved upwards by 28.84% to $393.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock rose 19.99% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Digital Turbine APPS shares declined by 35.1% to $9.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $928.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Inuvo INUV shares decreased by 25.36% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 17.26% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Snowflake SNOW shares fell 15.18% to $150.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Movella Holdings MVLA stock declined by 12.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.

UiPath PATH shares decreased by 11.14% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

