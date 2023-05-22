ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 22, 2023 1:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Microbot Medical MBOT stock rose 152.0% to $3.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Microbot Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 129.7 million, which is 253555.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA shares moved upwards by 83.02% to $16.24. Hepion Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 61474.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock increased by 54.81% to $1.2. The current volume of 73.3 million shares is 11998.2% of Avrobio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock increased by 33.91% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 935.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.2 million.
  • MultiPlan MPLN shares increased by 27.6% to $1.29. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 98.1% of MultiPlan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock moved upwards by 26.9% to $8.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1009.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Rain Oncology RAIN shares fell 86.7% to $1.32 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.1 million shares, making up 13260.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • Mallinckrodt MNK stock declined by 44.93% to $3.47. Trading volume for Mallinckrodt's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 384.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Intercept Pharma ICPT stock declined by 28.4% to $9.71. As of 13:30 EST, Intercept Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 726.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.7 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 18.15% to $0.22. Bluejay Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 364.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 358.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares declined by 16.95% to $2.94. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 53.8% of Enveric Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares declined by 16.75% to $0.53. The current volume of 135.1K shares is 62.7% of Sigilon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

