12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Microbot Medical MBOT stock rose 152.0% to $3.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Microbot Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 129.7 million, which is 253555.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Rain Oncology RAIN shares fell 86.7% to $1.32 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.1 million shares, making up 13260.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.

shares declined by 16.75% to $0.53. The current volume of 135.1K shares is 62.7% of Sigilon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

