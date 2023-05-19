12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 14.3% to $2.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.8 million.

shares rose 14.3% to $2.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.8 million. CI&T CINT stock rose 12.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $528.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock rose 12.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $528.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Bit Origin BTOG shares moved upwards by 11.26% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.26% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock moved upwards by 9.27% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.27% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. GSI Technology GSIT shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. WiSA Technologies WISA stock rose 8.64% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 13.1% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

shares decreased by 13.1% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. ON24 ONTF stock declined by 10.81% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $325.6 million.

stock declined by 10.81% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $325.6 million. Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock fell 5.94% to $52.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

stock fell 5.94% to $52.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares fell 5.66% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 5.66% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Presto Automation PRST stock declined by 4.99% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.