12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Singing Machine Co MICS stock moved upwards by 49.6% to $1.57 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.9 million shares, making up 17700.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 16.14% to $0.38. Sonder Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Interactive Strength TRNR shares increased by 14.32% to $4.31. Interactive Strength's stock is trading at a volume of 100.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.

Xcel Brands XELB shares moved upwards by 12.02% to $0.74. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 50.9K, which is 672.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

17 Education & Technology YQ stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock increased by 8.46% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Losers

Shift Techs SFT shares declined by 26.6% to $1.29 during Tuesday's regular session. Shift Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 236.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

VOXX International VOXX stock declined by 24.05% to $9.12. VOXX International's stock is trading at a volume of 307.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 483.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

MGO Global MGOL shares fell 20.2% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 119.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Genius Gr GNS stock decreased by 16.81% to $0.89. Trading volume for Genius Gr's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

JX Luxventure JXJT shares declined by 13.93% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock declined by 13.0% to $0.24. The current volume of 66.0 million shares is 107.1% of Faraday Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

