11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NeoGames NGMS shares rose 112.0% to $27.22 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for NeoGames's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3816.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $911.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

TH International THCH shares declined by 16.5% to $2.98 during Monday's regular session. TH International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 509.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.

