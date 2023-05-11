ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock rose 21.2% to $3.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares rose 16.45% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • FAT Brands FATBB shares increased by 14.63% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT stock moved upwards by 11.34% to $13.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock rose 10.27% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Holley HLLY shares increased by 10.03% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Sonos SONO stock decreased by 22.0% to $16.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB shares declined by 14.46% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • WW International WW stock decreased by 12.66% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $570.2 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell 11.53% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares declined by 10.86% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $392.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved