12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 10.27% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Holley HLLY shares increased by 10.03% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

shares declined by 10.86% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $392.3 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.