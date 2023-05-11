12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares rose 45.1% to $0.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Jaguar Health JAGX stock rose 28.19% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares increased by 23.91% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 18.32% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

PharmaCyte Biotech PMCB stock increased by 15.69% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Assure Hldgs IONM stock rose 15.33% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

ImmunityBio IBRX shares decreased by 54.5% to $2.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 17.54% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

CareDx CDNA shares fell 17.35% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 16.42% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Pharming PHAR stock declined by 13.42% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Vyant Bio VYNT shares decreased by 12.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

