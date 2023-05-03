ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares moved upwards by 25.6% to $1.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 14.76% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares increased by 12.64% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Audacy AUD shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • 9F JFU stock increased by 7.14% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Gray Television GTN shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $736.4 million.

Losers

  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares fell 13.8% to $7.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Harte-Hanks HHS shares declined by 12.95% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 12.67% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG shares fell 10.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 9.03% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Anghami ANGH stock fell 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved