12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares moved upwards by 25.6% to $1.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 14.76% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares increased by 12.64% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Audacy AUD shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

9F JFU stock increased by 7.14% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Gray Television GTN shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $736.4 million.

Losers

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares fell 13.8% to $7.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Harte-Hanks HHS shares declined by 12.95% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 12.67% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

Phoenix New Media FENG shares fell 10.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 9.03% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Anghami ANGH stock fell 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.