12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Aptorum Gr APM shares increased by 199.0% to $8.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Immunogen IMGN shares rose 121.34% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Akanda AKAN shares rose 97.29% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock rose 55.46% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Akili AKLI stock increased by 39.44% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP stock moved upwards by 36.18% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

  • Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell 40.6% to $2.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX stock decreased by 21.04% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO stock fell 10.8% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Jin Medical International ZJYL stock fell 8.17% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Sientra SIEN stock declined by 7.54% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock declined by 7.5% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

