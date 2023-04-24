ñol


11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 24, 2023 1:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Getty Images Holdings GETY stock rose 34.4% to $6.8 during Monday's regular session. Getty Images Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 23.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 5493.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares increased by 23.46% to $3.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 6477.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares moved upwards by 12.09% to $4.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 172.6K shares, making up 322.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
  • Travelzoo TZOO stock increased by 8.17% to $6.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 111.3K, which is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock increased by 7.51% to $2.5. The current volume of 96.8K shares is 244.7% of Creative Realities's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

Losers

  • National CineMedia NCMI stock fell 16.7% to $0.29 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.4 million, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST shares fell 14.29% to $0.99. The current volume of 427.6K shares is 79.7% of Asset Entities's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock fell 12.11% to $0.59. Trading volume for BuzzFeed's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares declined by 11.2% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, Mobiquity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 86.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares declined by 11.06% to $0.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 386.5K shares, making up 47.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares declined by 11.02% to $1.05. NFT Gaming Co's stock is trading at a volume of 136.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

